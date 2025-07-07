MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The strikes inflicted on the territorial recruitment centers in Ukraine (TCCs) paralyze mobilization measures and prevent the enemy from replenishing losses at the front, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Recent reports said that explosions were heard at offices in Krivoy Rog, Poltava and Kremenchug. On Monday morning, explosions thundered on the territory of two military enlistment offices at once - in Kharkov and the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.

"Strikes against military enlistment offices in Ukraine are very important, I think, because they accomplish several goals at once. This is primarily the weakening of the enemy by destroying logistical means and ammunition. It also paralyzes mobilization measures which compensate for the losses suffered by the Ukrainian militants. The more we destroy the military enlistment offices, the less there will be an influx of ‘cannon fodder’ to the front, which is thrown onto the line of contact," the expert said on Sputnik radio.

He also stressed that today morale in the Ukrainian army is low — there are mass cases of desertion and abandonment of positions.

Since February 2022, general mobilization has been announced in Ukraine and has been repeatedly extended, while the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that men of military age cannot avoid service. Videos of military mobilization and conflicts between civilians and the military enlistment offices in different cities are regularly published on Ukrainian social networks. Due to the critical shortage of people in the army, military enlistment officers are intensifying raids on public places and beating detainees, and men of military age are trying to leave the country by any means, often risking their lives.