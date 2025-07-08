Pentagon confirms US plans to send additional 'defensive weapons' to Kiev

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense confirmed plans by the American administration to deliver additional "defensive weapons" to Ukraine.

"At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops. Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in response to a request from TASS to comment on the administration’s plans.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US would send Kiev "some more weapons." According to the American leader, these are mostly defensive weapons.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the US would suspend deliveries to Ukraine of Patriot interceptor missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems, and several other weapons. Nevertheless, on July 3, the US president said that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, while acknowledging that the United States itself needs to maintain its own stockpiles of weaponry.