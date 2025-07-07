Lavrov notes growing differences within NATO

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. NATO is facing a kind of "mutiny aboard" amid the growing differences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"NATO’s expansion has done any good to no one, including the Alliance’s members," he told journalists after his participation in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"Differences are growing there, with risks of a kind of impending mutiny aboard because more and more countries don’t want to be guided by any ideologized principles imposed by a patron but want to pursue their national interests," he stressed.