Death toll from Texas flooding exceeds 100

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. At least 104 people have died as a result of flooding in the US state of Texas, caused by heavy rains and the overflow of the Guadalupe River, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the victims include at least 28 children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the flood-stricken state on July 11. On July 6, he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas. Trump noted that federal authorities are assisting local services in dealing with the aftermath of the flooding. On July 5, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem arrived in Texas.