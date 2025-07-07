US needs years to replenish weapons sent to Kiev, says former adviser to Pentagon chief

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The United States will require more than four years to replenish the military equipment supplied to Kiev, Dan Caldwell, former adviser to the US secretary of defense, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

At the current pace of production, it will take "years for the defense sector to replenish what has been delivered to Ukraine, including over 3,000 Stinger missiles and millions of artillery shells," he stated.

Washington recently launched the largest salvo of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles in US military history to defend American servicemen in Qatar during Iranian retaliatory strikes, Caldwell noted. "Sending any more of these vital weapons would be reckless, given the possibility of renewed hostilities in the Middle East and growing concerns over China, a country with more missiles and superior airpower compared to Iran," the publication reads.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs.