West uses Ukraine in conflict against Russia to prevent its own collapse — Bolivia’s Arce

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. The Western bloc needs continued conflict in Ukraine to try and prevent its own collapse from happening, said Bolivian President Luis Arce who has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to take part in the BRICS summit.

"Actually, [the Ukraine conflict] is a war being waged by the failing bloc between Europe and the United States on the developing community which includes BRICS countries," he told TASS. "The West needed the war between Ukraine and Russia to make it clear to the entire world that they won’t allow their bloc to collapse in the face of a new association and a new economic order emerging," he explained.

According to the Bolivian leader, the Ukraine conflict is taking place amid "the fight for geopolitical and economic control of the planet." Bolivia rejects the unipolar world order and is set to contribute to strengthening the multilateral approach to international relations, Arce added. "We believe in multipolarity that BRICS [group] is building and that we will always support," he concluded.