LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. The political infighting within the Ukrainian leadership is becoming increasingly intense and could cause even greater harm to the country than the ongoing combat operations, the British magazine The Economist wrote, suggesting that the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential office, Andrey Yermak, is at the center of these power intrigues.

The publication notes that Kiev faces numerous military challenges, including the absence of a ceasefire agreement, Russian advances in the Sumy region and Donbass, the halt (temporary or permanent) of US weapons deliveries, and Russia’s intensified use of missiles and drones.

"But Ukraine’s military drama is only one side of the crisis. Equally alarming is a backdrop of domestic political discord, purges and internal rivalries that could unravel the country from within," the article states. The Economist highlights three major developments in Ukrainian politics: the corruption case initiated against Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Chernyshov, rumors of a potential government shake-up with Yulia Svyrydenko becoming prime minister, and renewed attempts to oust spy chief Kirill Budanov. Regarding the latter, the magazine notes that Budanov has held onto his position, "at least for now," due to the White House’s opposition to his dismissal.

The article suggests that Yermak is the key player behind all three of these developments. While Western media reports create a "real sense that doors are closing on him in Washington," domestically, he remains more influential than ever over Ukraine’s internal affairs. According to The Economist, Yermak may control up to 85% of the information flow reaching Zelensky, fostering "a dangerous atmosphere of suspicion and conspiracy at the heart of the government machine."

The magazine acknowledges that "rough palace politics" and centralized decision-making are to be expected in a country that has endured a high-intensity conflict for nearly three and a half years.