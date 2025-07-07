Expert says Trump-Musk feud all big show

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The feud between US President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk is a publicity stunt meant to win over certain voting groups, said Nikolay Novik, deputy director at the Institute for Global Military Economics and Strategy at the Higher School of Economics.

After a vote on his X page, Musk announced the creation of the America Party political party, officially registering it with the US Federal Election Commission on July 6.

Trump called the entrepreneur's political plans ridiculous.

"If we think about the cause of the antagonism between the US president and the billionaire, one should not forget about the age-old American tradition of using showmanship in politics, openly through media, in an effort to win over various segments of the electorate and for publicity. This approach is most vividly and effectively used by the two most flamboyant characters in American politics. Here we may well allow a radical change in mutual accusatory rhetoric to neutral, respectful or even laudatory in the next few days," Novik told TASS.

The analyst pointed out that Trump has said that he may sic the previously Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) against the Tesla CEO himself.

"The harshest criticism of Musk came from former chief adviser to the US president Steve Bannon (held the position in 2017 - TASS), who called the tech billionaire a scoundrel and ridiculed his attempts to ‘create an American party by a non-American who should be deported for all his crimes’," Novik said.