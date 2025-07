RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Threats of the US President Donald Trump to introduce customs tariffs against BRICS partners are reckless and unserious, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"I do not think it is responsible and serious that the president of the country of such size as the United States threatened the world on the Internet," Lula da Silva said at the press conference after the BRICS Summit. "I believe it is a grave mistake and an irresponsible decision," he noted.