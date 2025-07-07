What is known about consequences of Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported. Several trains were delayed in the Voronezh Region after drone debris fell on railroad tracks. Drone debris damaged the roof of a private house and a car in the city of Lipetsk.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the drone attack.

Scale of attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 91 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 20 drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 14 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Lipetsk Region, eight over the Bryansk Region, eight over the Moscow Region, another eight over the Voronezh Region, seven over the Black Sea, three over the Novgorod Region, another three over the Tver Region, three more over the Tambov Region, another three over the Leningrad Region, two over the Oryol Region, one over the Vladimir Region, another one over the Krasnodar Region and one more over Crimea.

Consequences

- Drone debris fell on railroad tracks in one of the Voronezh Region’s municipalities, causing several trains to be delayed, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

- Rail traffic has now been restored.

- Drone debris damaged a private house and a car in the city of Lipetsk; there were no casualties, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

- Another drone hit an apartment building under construction.

- Artamonov added that the city’s authorities had been ordered to quickly assess the damage to launch reconstruction efforts and provide assistance to those affected.