MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s West battlegroup forces destroyed 51 unmanned aviation command posts and 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, according to Leonid Sharov, head of the group’s press center.

"Air defense units destroyed 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, 51 unmanned aviation command posts were eliminated," Sharov said.

At the same time, the group’s Tornado multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crews struck a temporary deployment point of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade.