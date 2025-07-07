EU protracting conflict in Ukraine to avoid painful truth behind misguided aid — opinion

BUDAPEST, July 7. /TASS/. European Union leaders are seeking to protract the conflict in Ukraine so that they don’t have to acknowledge that they have wasted billions of euros only to destroy Europe, spokesman for Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz, Tamas Menczer, said.

He recalled that in the past three years, European countries have spent 150 billion euro on Ukraine. "Well, dear neighbors, where is the money?" he asked rhetorically, adding that the EU leadership must tell people where and whom these funds went to. "This is what they are reluctant to do," he said in a video address aired by the M1 television channel.

Second, he went on, if peace is established in Ukraine, EU leaders will have to admit that everything they have been doing until this moment was wrong because peace is better than war. "Everything we have been doing is futile. All it has done is ruin Europe, jeopardizing its competitiveness, economy, energy sector and all the rest," He said, noting that Brussels doesn’t want to face this truth.

"So, there are two evident reasons why they are keeping their foot on the gas and continue moving in the wrong direction," Menczer concluded.

Hungary’s government has repeatedly called on the EU leaders to halt military assistance to Ukraine and support efforts toward settling this conflict peacefully.