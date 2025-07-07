Iran never tried to assassinate Trump, president says

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Iran was not involved in the assassination plots against US President Donald Trump, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

"This is actually what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to insinuate and to make your people or the president of your country to believe. But this is wrong," Peseshkian said.

According to Pezeshkian, this kind of talk is aimed at "dragging the US into forever wars, as I said, and to bring more insecurity and stability and unrest to the whole region."

Attempts on Trump’s life were made in July and September 2024. After that, the politician mentioned that Iran poses a threat to his life. The Republican's campaign headquarters said that US intelligence had informed him of real and specific threats from Iran aimed at destabilizing the United States.

In June, in an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu claimed that Tehran considers Trump its main enemy and planned to kill him because the American leader opposes Iran's nuclear program.