Most Russians would keep working even if they didn't have to — poll

According to the study results, Russians have developed a "special" attitude towards work

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The majority of Russian citizens (80%) say they would continue to work even if they didn't have to, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) reveals.

"Russians have repeatedly called work one of the most important aspects of everyday life. <..> During the June poll, the majority of Russians said that if they were offered the opportunity to not work, they would turn it down," the study says.

According to the study results, Russians have developed a "special" attitude towards work. More than half of those surveyed (57%) have a negative attitude towards people of working age who deliberately do not work.

In the USSR, there was a law that provided for strict punishments for chronic slackers. According to the study, 45% of Russians supported the introduction of a similar law in Russia, while 46% of respondents said they were against it.

"Representatives of Generation Z are 1.5-2 times more likely than representatives of the Soviet generations to admit that they’d opt out of working if given the chance. It’s not that they’re lazy, but that they value different things. For Gen Z, not working doesn’t mean being a selfish couch potato, but rather a chance to occupy themselves with something else - a hobby, self-development, sports. That is, entering the labor market for young people can be associated with the fear of losing personal freedom, the inability to find time for themselves and their hobbies," the study says.

The all-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on June 14, 2025 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.

WHO relies on Russian expertise in combating epidemics — Russia's sanitary watchdog
Rospotrebnadzor has strengthened its systematic approach to delivering medical assistance and currently collaborates with more than 30 countries across four continents
Italian PM says US adjusted decisions on weapons supplies to Kiev, not halted them
Giorgia Meloni said she had discussed "Kiev and trade tariffs" with US President Donald Trump
Ukrainian POWs go fighting for Russia
Pavel Bolbot refused to be exchanged with Ukraine
High debt levels hinder development efforts — BRICS declaration
The BRICS group believes that the issue of international debt must be addressed comprehensively, taking into account the national laws and domestic procedures of each country
No new dates for another round of Russia-US dialogue — Russia’s diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees that Washington is interested in the restoration of relations
Overnight strikes on Yemen involved some 20 fighter jets, Israeli military says
"Last night, approximately 20 fighter jets, using over 50 munitions, struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant," the statement reads
Changes introduced by Hamas to Gaza Strip deal unacceptable for Israel — PM’s office
"The negotiating team will leave tomorrow (Sunday) for the talks in Qatar," according to the statement
Delegations from over 50 countries to take part in Russia’s Innoprom trade fair
The Innoprom-2025 international industrial exhibition is running on July 7-10
Putin highlights Russia’s contribution to US statehood
The two countries were able to find things that bonded them together, the Russian President said
Military engineers clear 45 settlements in Kursk Region — acting governor
As stated by Acting Deputy Governor Vladimir Bazarov, approximately 58,000 hectares have been cleared of mines in the Kursk Region
Ukraine loses more than 1,265 servicemen over past 24 hours — top brass
TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of the special military operation over the past day
Thousands visit Chinese Navy aircraft carrier, escort vessels in Hong Kong
The Chinese Navy aircraft carrier group spent five days in the megapolis, becoming its most popular exhibition
Russian troops liberate first community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov arrives in Rio de Janeiro for BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video link
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
BRICS countries condemn attacks on Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions
On January 6, 2025, Indonesia also joined BRICS as a full-fledged member
Putin says Russians have raised over $693 mln to support special military operation
According to the Russian leader, over this period, millions of Russians, as well as leading corporations and small businesses have joined the Everything for Victory! Action
Situation around US debt going out of control, confidence in dollar undermined — Lavrov
"The trust in the American currency as a formerly reliable payment instrument was undermined," Sergey Lavrov said
Putin’s BRICS Summit speech dominates front pages of Brazilian press
The Russian leader delivered his remarks via video link at the summit
Trump calls Musk’s idea of starting a third US party ridiculous
Earlier, Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, announced establishing the America Party based on the results of a vote on his page on X
Growing power struggles could trigger Ukraine’s collapse — news outlet
The publication notes that Kiev faces numerous military challenges, including the absence of a ceasefire agreement, Russian advances in the Sumy region and Donbass, as well as the halt of US weapons deliveries
Settlements in national currencies among BRICS countries are growing — Putin
According to the Russian President, in order to fully capitalize on the emerging opportunities, it is essential to intensify cooperation among the bloc’s member states
BRICS working on project to create cross-border payment initiative — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "the mechanism of the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, including the use of currencies alternative to dollar, is being improved"
Press review: BRICS summit kicks off in Rio as Musk declares war on Trump and Democrats
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 7th
About 120 Ukrainian drones launched at 11 municipal areas in Belgorod Region in 24 hours
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that along the Shebekino-Belgorod highway, two civilians were killed when a drone targeted a motor vehicle
Saving global economy requires expelling US from WTO — expert
Kristen Hopewell noted that while this procedure has never been used in the WTO’s history, the legal mechanism for such action exists
Europe's leaders can't swing with global powers, should stay on sideline — Italian general
"As a result, the leaders of France, the UK, and Germany, as well as the leaderships of NATO and the EU, are proving impotent at the international level," Fabio Mini said
Lavrov invites BRICS nations to join international drills in Russia in September
The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow consistently supports developing nations in strengthening healthcare systems and boosting epidemiological security
Zelensky, Trump discuss replacement of Ukraine's ambassador — agency
According to the source, Vladimir Zelensky has instructed the Foreign Ministry to begin consultations with the US regarding the ambassadorial appointment
Hezbollah rejects new agreements between Lebanon, Israel — politician
Hasan Izz-Al-Din also said that the idea of resistance forces transferring weapons to the Lebanese army amid the ongoing Israeli occupation was "a dangerous scheme"
Lavrov discusses bilateral agenda with Vietnamese PM — Russia’s MFA
Also, the conversation covered arrangements for the opening for signature of an international convention on the fight against cybercrime, coming in October
Trump threatens additional 10% tariff on countries aligning themselves with BRICS’ policy
"There will be no exceptions to this policy," the US leader warned
Sweden's charge d'affaires leaves Russian MFA, ministry tells TASS
He remained inside for about 15 minutes
Russia to keep close eye on Berlin’s actions concerning Taurus supplies to Kiev — diplomat
"It is not easy to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate Taurus missiles," Sergey Nechayev said
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
FACTBOX: BRICS association’s profile
On July 6-7, 2025, Rio de Janeiro will host the 17th BRICS Summit
Airlines cancel 485 flights in Russia over weekend amid restrictions
All airports are currently functioning normally, handling inbound and outbound flights
Press review: Putin, Trump talk again and Moscow calls for hard stop to all arms to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 4th
Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’
Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Musk says his party could back US presidential candidate in future election campaigns
Earlier, Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, announced establishing the America Party based on the results of a vote on his page on X
Russian forces consistently enveloping Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — DPR head
Denis Pushilin stated that the envelopment of the city will eventually lead to its liberation
West uses Ukraine in conflict against Russia to prevent its own collapse — Bolivia’s Arce
According to the Bolivian leader, the Ukraine conflict is taking place amid "the fight for geopolitical and economic control of the planet"
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF
The IDF stressed that it will continue "to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel"
Ukrainian forces flushed out of some positions in Donetsk area village — official
Igor Kimakovsky said the village of Yanvarskoye is one of the last settlements in this part of the region that is still occupied by Ukrainian forces
Lavrov condemns Israeli, US strikes on Iran during meeting with Araghchi
Israel launched a military operation against Iran overnight on June 13
BRICS outstrips G7 economically — Putin
The Russian president thanked his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the Brazilian BRICS presidency in promoting the strategic partnership within the association
European integration leads Moldova to war, says opposition leader
He promised that if his bloc wins the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28, its representatives will pursue a course toward closer relations with Russia rather than the European Union
Transneft vice president Andrey Badalov dies in Moscow in apparent suicide
Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
Iranian president says Israel tried to assassinate him
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago
Putin appoints Andrey Nikitin as acting transport minister
Andrey Nikitin served as deputy transport minister since February
Recently dismissed transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in his car: what is known
The death is preliminarily being called a suicide, while the Russian Investigative Committee is working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Russian army gains control of five km of border with capture of Bessalovka — expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that in this way the Russian army is preparing a springboard for further advance at Bessalovka, which will allow the Russian army to push the Ukrainian troops away from the Russian border
Russian emergencies minister arrives in Baku to take part in civil defense body meeting
The key item on the agenda is the election of the organization's secretary general
BRICS leaders call for further discussion of cross-border payment initiative
According to the declaration, the BRICS countries welcome the "’Technical Report: BRICS Cross-border Payments System’, which reflects members’ revealed preferences, and should play a pivotal role in our efforts"
Hamas urges BRICS to pressure Israel into agreeing to a Gaza ceasefire
The movement also said it "welcomed the BRICS group’s call for an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza
Fair world superseding unipolar system serving interests of richest nations — Putin
Putin emphasized that the world is living through cardinal changes
Supporting efforts on Ukraine and space exploration — key points of BRICS declaration
TASS has compiled the key provisions of the declaration
Minsk proposes considering integration of digital currency platforms in BRICS
According to Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minsk supports proposals on organizing interaction between financial and other message transmission systems of BRICS countries
US needs years to replenish weapons sent to Kiev, says former adviser to Pentagon chief
Dan Caldwell noted that Washington recently launched the largest salvo of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles in US military history to defend American servicemen in Qatar during Iranian retaliatory strikes
US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites underscore need to boost air defenses, expert says
Andrey Sushentsov pointed out that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have seriously damaged the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its verification system
Russian authorities saw Trump's threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries — Kremlin
Earlier, the US president warned that additional 10% tariffs would be applied to countries backing the BRICS policy
Russia protests to Sweden over attack on trade mission in Stockholm — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Moscow called for comprehensive measures to identify the perpetrators responsible for the ongoing attacks on Russian foreign institutions in Sweden and bring them to justice
Russia has no intention to 'attack' or 'occupy' Europe — foreign minister
According to Sergey Lavrov, a narrative of Russia as a global threat is being deliberately constructed in Western countries
Lavrov, WTO chief affirm need to reform global body — Russia’s MFA
"They affirmed the pressing need to reform the WTO based on the principles of inclusion, non-discrimination, transparency, and mutual respect," the statement says
Russian forces about to liberate Chasov Yar — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, the operational situation in this front section is favorable
Trump says US may send new Patriot systems to Ukraine
According to the US head of state, Washington could send additional Patriot systems to Ukraine
Britain does not want peace in Ukraine because of its interest in Odessa seaports — expert
Vladimir Karasev further elaborated that the British authorities were also interested in Ukraine's resources, which have been handed over to them by Vladimir Zelensky under a 100-year agreement
Polish army launches Operation Safe West on border with Germany — Defense Ministry
According to Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the operation could involve up to 5,000 troops
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Russian serviceman says Ukrainian forces hit civilians during evacuation in Donetsk area
"Unfortunately, there were dead and wounded," the serviceman said
Russian forces move to flank Ukrainian troops in northeast of Donetsk area — analyst
According to Andrey Marochko, there are strategic heights near Dachnoye, where the enemy is "fiercely" resisting
Russia, Hungary can join efforts to protect their nationals in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Kiev regime, in breach of the Ukrainian Constitution and its international commitments to protect human rights and national minorities, had passed laws to completely eradicate all Russians in the country
Lack of trust not reason for transport minister’s dismissal — Kremlin
Roman Starovoit was dismissed earlier by presidential decree
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Russia to hand list of 18 missing children over to Ukraine — Lavrov
"We expect that Ukraine will take a responsible approach to working with our list and the children will be reunited with their families in Russia," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Israel delivers airstrikes on Yemen’s port of Hodeidah — TV
Witnesses, too, reported a major fire caused by Israeli airstrikes
Top Russian, Indian diplomats reiterate course toward building strategic partnership ties
Special attention was focused on closer cooperation within BRICS in view of India’s presidency of the association in 2026 and with due account of the "positive results of the current Brazilian presidency"
BRICS summit participants condemn attack on Iran, strikes on its nuclear facilities
Kremlin spokesman tells of ‘various intonations’ in Putin-Macron phone call
"The conversation was fairly substantive," Dmitry Peskov said
Attacks on Ukraine’s military enlistment offices strategically sound — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that today morale in the Ukrainian army is low
Putin dismisses Russian transport minister
Roman Starovoit was appointed to the post in May 2024
Two explosions reported in eastern Ukraine
According to the report, the blasts took place in the Chuguyev city area
BRICS makes headway in using national currencies for trade — Indian MFA
According to Dammu Ravi, countries are looking for alternatives as they want to have faster payments for cross-border trade
Trump’s protectionist measures against BRICS futile — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning stressed that Beijing firmly opposes the arbitrary use of tariffs as a tool for coercion and pressure
Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk would be major strategic victory for Russia — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Krasnoarmeysk is the key transportation hub that previously connected routes across Ukraine
Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods
All foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations have also left, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said
US attack on Iran didn’t accomplish strategic goal, so crisis far from over, analyst says
Andrey Sushentsov said that without the Israeli operation, Washington would hardly have dared to launch such risky strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities
Lavrov notes growing differences within NATO
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that NATO’s expansion has done any good to no one
Musk suggests Congress strategy for his hypothetical political party
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts", he wrote
BRICS countries emphasize importance of developing bloc’s grain exchange
The BRICS leaders' declaration also said they support further discussions on national policies and international coordination that help improve food availability
What is known about consequences of Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Drone debris fell on railroad tracks in one of the Voronezh Region’s municipalities, causing several trains to be delayed, Governor Alexander Gusev said
First round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks ends without agreement — TV
The first round of talks came amid the upcoming visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington scheduled to take place on Monday
West 'squeezing' Poland to send troops to Ukraine — president
Andrzej Duda emphasized that he did not consider Poland’s participation in a potential NATO stabilization mission in Ukraine necessary
Russia-Bolivia relations reach level of strategic partnership — republic’s president
"Our task at various international venues has always been to promote the common good on the planet and we have certainly taken the role Russia plays in the international arena into consideration in that," Luis Arce assured
Elon Musk announces creation of new party America
The entrepreneur noted that when the country is being bankrupted by excessive spending and bribery, its citizens live in a one-party system, not a democracy
Trump says is saddened to watch Musk go 'off the rails' with plans to create a third party
US President added that the one thing such political parties were good for is the creation of "disruption and chaos"
BRICS admits that its further expansion requires adjustments in its work
We recognize the need to establish a common BRICS database to facilitate access to relevant documents and background information," the declaration says
Russia’s ex-transport minister committed suicide, investigators say
According to official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko, circumstances of the occurrence are being ascertained
Israel detects two missile launches from Yemen
"Attempts were made to intercept the missiles and the results of the interception are under review," the IDF said
