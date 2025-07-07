Top Turkish diplomat, UN chief discuss Ukraine, Gaza, Middle East security — sources

ISTANBUL, July 7. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, and the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"Fidan and Guterres discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, developments in the Gaza Strip, the security situation in the Middle East, and the Cypriot problem," the sources said without any further details.

Fidan represented Turkey at the BRICS summit, which was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.