Netanyahu announces Trump’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee, nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," Netanyahu said during his meeting with the American leader at the White House.

Netanyahu added that he highly values Trump’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in the world, and especially in the Middle East.