Musk's political party could divide Republicans, tip midterms to Democrats — expert

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Now that US entrepreneur Elon Musk has created the America Party, his first move will probably be to bring Republicans who oppose US President Donald Trump's policy over to his side, fracturing the Republican Party and giving Democrats an edge going into the 2026 midterm elections, a Russian political and economic expert told TASS.

On July 5, Musk announced he was founding a new political party after a poll he posted on his X social network page showed that the majority of people supported the idea. Over 1.2 million X users took part in the survey, with 65.4% voting in favor of creating a new political party. On July 6, Musk filed an application with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) to register the "America Party" (AMEP).

The entrepreneur said that the party would focus on winning a few congressional seats, giving it enough sway to influence which laws are passed and thus ensuring the "true will of the people." "Musk will apparently try to attract outspoken Republican opponents of Trump's policy and his ‘big and beautiful law’ - these are people like Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. Because of this, the Republican Party could splinter, giving the Democratic Party a leg up before the midterm elections in 2026," said Nikolay Novik, an expert at the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

Earlier, Massie criticized Trump's decision to deliver strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities by calling the attacks unconstitutional on his X social network page.

On the other hand, some Republicans - Senators Roger Marshall and Mark Jefferson to name a few - consider Musk's threats and declarations to be empty, believing that all the hoopla around his recent undertakings is overblown. "There are other politicians like top Republican donor Eric Levine who are wary of intensifying intra-party struggle. Many Republicans are warning Musk against taking reckless steps. And the Democrats - they can't stand Musk," Novik said.