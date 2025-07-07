Three Russians reach Wimbledon quarterfinals, most since 2006

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. For the first time since 2006 and the third time in history, three players from Russia have reached the quarterfinal round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

Thus, Mirra Andreeva, Lyudmila Samsonova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova have all earned a spot in the final eight of tennis' most coveted Grand Slam.

The last time Russia sent three players into the Wimbledon quarterfinals was in 2006, when Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Anastasia Myskina all made it that far.

The only time Russia had a better showing was in 2005, with four Russian players in the quarterfinal - Sharapova, Kuznetsova, Myskina and Nadezhda Petrova. Both years, Sharapova was the only one to make it out of the quarters, but she never made it out of the semis.

This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 30 and July 13 and offers a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic are the reigning Wimbledon champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.