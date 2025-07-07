Average Russians not itching to vacation in Afghanistan — expert

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The average Russian is not interested in vacationing in Afghanistan, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) said, citing its expert and DiscoverySpecial project chief Oksana Adilova.

"Today, it is premature to talk about mass tourism to Afghanistan. It's a special breed of tourist who is willing to go there – for the sake of a unique experience," she said, adding that these are adventure seekers, pilgrims, photographers, and journalists. Mass tourism is impossible now due to security restrictions, she explained.

According to Adilova, bilateral tourism between Russia and Afghanistan has certain potential thanks to that country’s rich historical and cultural heritage and traditional ties with Russia. However, regular air service and well-developed infrastructure are needed to popularize this destination.

She also said that an entry visa to Afghanistan can be obtained from that country’s embassy for $80. However, there are no direct flights between Russia and Afghanistan. So, to get there, one will have to make a stopover in the United Arab Emirates or Turkey. Bank cards are not accepted in that country, with rare exceptions, and most trade is done in cash - in US dollars. For security reasons, foreigners are accompanied by a local guide or even a bodyguard. Housing accommodations can be sparse, with four- or five-star hotels in large cities and guesthouses in the rest of the country. Internet access is limited, with social networks and messengers often being inaccessible.

She also highlighted certain rules of conduct while staying in Afghanistan. Thus, foreigners are strongly advised to avoid discussing political and religious matters, to observe local dress codes (women must cover their heads), and refrain from looking anyone of the opposite sex in the eyes. Alcohol is banned throughout the country. "A trip to Afghanistan requires thorough preparations and understanding of local realities. So far, this is a niche destination but interest in it may grow with the stabilization of the situation and the development of infrastructure," the expert added.