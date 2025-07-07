Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 12.7% in January–June 2025

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew 12.7% annually in January - June 2025 to 12.85 trillion rubles ($163.3 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 12.85 bln rubles (+12.7% year on year), which is line with the target path. An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 7.1% in January–June against the like period of the last year," the ministry informed.

Consistent positive dynamics is noted as regards the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues by the federal budget and the budgetary system on the whole.