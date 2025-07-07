Diplomat Potapov appointed Russia’s consul general in Sao Paulo — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Diplomat Dmitry Potapov has been appointed Russia’s consul general in Brazil, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"By order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Vadimovich Potapov has been appointed consul general of the Russian Federation in Sao Paulo, Federal Republic of Brazil," reads a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic agency.

It says Potapov has been in the diplomatic service since 1995 and worked in various positions in the central office of the ministry and abroad.