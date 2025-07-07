US takes Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham organization off terrorist list — secretary of state

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The United States has made the decision to revoke the foreign terrorist organization designation of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia), according to a public notice signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," reads the document, dated June 23.

The revocation goes into effect upon publication, with the publication date being July 8.

On July 1, US President Donald Trump signed a decree to lift unilateral sanctions on Syria. The move, however, does not apply to the country’s ex-President Bashar Assad and his government officials.

In late November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a new large-scale offensive against the positions of the Syrian army. On December 8 of the same year, they entered Damascus, Bashar al-Assad resigned as president and left the country. At the end of January 2025, the new authorities announced that the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) Ahmed al-Sharaa would serve as acting president during the transition period. The transition is expected to take between four and five years.

On May 14, Trump held a meeting in Riyadh with the interim Syrian president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, a first between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years.