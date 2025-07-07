BRICS countries stand united that attacks on civilians unacceptable — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. BRICS nations are in consensus that attacks on the civilian population and civilian facilities are inadmissible, committing this understanding to paper in their Rio de Janeiro summit declaration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If this is written in the declaration, which was approved by the heads of state, it reflects the unanimity of the BRICS nations, forming a new consensus not only on the inadmissibility of attacks on civilian facilities - such attacks were long ago prohibited by the Geneva conventions of the late 1940s and subsequent documents - but also on the inadmissibility of attacks on the civilian population, the more so on children," he said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, such a commitment is not "something out of the ordinary, this is a mere reiteration of the commitment to the principles the international community approved by consensus a long time ago."

However, the West continues ignoring these principles, Lavrov said, adding that "those under the West’s patronage, first of all the Kiev regime, go unpunished" too.

About terror attacks

A motor bridge collapsed in the Bryansk Region overnight to May 31. The bridge and a truck moving along it fell onto a passenger train running beneath. Moscow Railways said that the incident was caused by "illegal interference into transport operations." According to the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz, seven people died and more than 100 were injured after the incident.

Another railway bridge was blown up in the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk Region in the early hours of June 1. A passing train collapsed onto a highway.

These criminal cases are being investigated by the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate.

About the summit

Rio de Janeiro is hosting the 17th BRICS summit on July 6 and 7. The main topics of discussion include healthcare, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.