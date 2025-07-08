Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates Starlink station, 16 Ukrainian UAV command posts

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Troops from Russia’s East battlegroup destroyed a Starlink communication station and 16 Ukrainian armed forces’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) command posts over the past 24 hours, the group’s press center chief Alexander Gordeyev reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost two ammunition supply points, a Starlink satellite communication station, and 16 UAV command posts. As part of counter-battery operations, three enemy mortars were destroyed," Gordeyev said.

In addition, the group’s forces inflicted losses on personnel and equipment belonging to Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade.