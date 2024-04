MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has seen the Wall Street Journal article about US intelligence finding no evidence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in Alexey Navalny’s death.

"I have seen the article," Peskov told reporters.

"I wouldn’t describe it as a high-quality article that deserves attention. It’s just idle speculation. It seems the goal was to give the global audience something to read over the weekend," the Russian presidential spokesman said.