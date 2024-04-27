Russia strikes major thermal power plant in western Ukraine — underground resistance

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Burshtyn thermal power plant in the Ivano-Frankovsk Region in western Ukraine, one of the country’s largest power facilities, was hit in Russia’s overnight strike, a spokesman for the pro-Russian underground resistance told TASS on Saturday.

"Explosions in the Ivano-Frankovsk Region were registered in the town of Burshtyn. The town accommodates the Burshtyn thermal power plant. According to preliminary information, precisely the power plant was hit," the spokesman said.

Five missiles hit Dnepropetrovsk while a strong blow with the subsequent detonation was registered in Krivoi Rog. In the Lvov Region, most of the missiles hit the town of Stryi, he specified.

Russia’s April 11 strike destroyed the Tripolskaya thermal power plant, the largest power facility in the Kiev Region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on April 11 that Russian troops had delivered a strike on Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities in retaliation to Kiev’s attempts to damage Russia’s oil and gas industry sites.