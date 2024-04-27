Injury toll in Kiev’s strikes on DPR rises to three civilians over past day

DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. A female civilian sustained injuries in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of Gorlovka, Local Administration Head Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.

The toll of injuries resulting from the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) thus rose to three civilians over the past 24 hours.

"According to updated information, a female resident of Gorlovka was injured as a result of yesterday’s shelling of the Stroitel residential compound in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka," the local administration head wrote on his Telegram channel.

The DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukraine’s War Crimes reported earlier that one civilian was killed and two others were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s strikes on the DPR over the past 24 hours.