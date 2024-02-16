Ukrainian attacks kill 150 civilians since start of 2024, Russian official says

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. About 150 civilians have been killed in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces since the beginning of 2024, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said.

"According to our statistics, about 150 civilians have been killed and some 500 people have suffered wounds since January 1," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The Ukrainian armed forces shelled civilian facilities in the borderline Russian city of Belgorod on February 15. Air defense systems intercepted 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets. According to the latest data, the attack killed seven people, including a one-year-old baby girl, and left another 19 wounded. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the attack and emphasized that those responsible for it would be brought to justice.