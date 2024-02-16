Number of people wounded in recent Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod rises to 19

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The number of civilians, wounded in the shelling of Belgorod on February 15, rose to 19 because one person injured in the attack sought medical assistance later on, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Yesterday evening, a wounded resident of Belgorod came to City Hospital No. 2 to seek medical assistance. Therefore, the total number of wounded reached 19," he said.

The governor added that four people - two adults and two children - were sent to Moscow for treatment.

Five people are receiving out-patient treatment. Ten more patients remain in various hospitals in Belgorod, including two intensive care patients in serious condition and eight people with moderately severe injuries.