Russian air defenses jam 11 drones over DPR cities

DONETSK, February 14. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka in the past day, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) Defense Staff said in a statement.

"According to the DPR branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB), 11 Ukrainian drones were detected and jammed over Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian air defenses destroyed nine reconnaissance drones over a DPR logistics support base.