Russia-Africa foreign ministers’ meeting expected next fall — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia is working on the possibility of holding a Russia-Africa meeting of foreign ministers next fall jointly with its African partners, Vsevolod Tkachenko, head of the Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"This year, we will have to sum up the work we have performed since the [Russia-Africa] summit in St. Petersburg jointly with our African friends. We plan to do so as part of a new regular mechanism for dialogue - a foreign ministers’ conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. We are currently working with our partners to coordinate the timeframes and modality of a debut meeting next fall," the Russian diplomat said.

According to Tkachenko, the first Russia-Africa summit which was held in Sochi in 2019 set a strategic vector of development of Russian-African partnership, while tools for working toward strategic cooperation were coordinated at the second summit which was hosted by St. Petersburg last summer. Large-scale and painstaking work within federal agencies is currently underway to implement provisions adopted at the latest summit, he added.