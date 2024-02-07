Medvedev predicts Apocalypse in event of Russia-NATO war

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. In the event of a war with NATO, Russia would have to "respond asymmetrically" and use missiles "with special warheads," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that, "if, God forbid, such a war happens, it will not follow the scenario of the special military operation" and it "won’t be waged in trenches with the use of artillery, armor, drones and means of radio-electronic warfare." "NATO is a huge military bloc, the population of the countries of the alliance is almost one billion people and their joint military budget may reach one and a half trillion dollars," Medvedev explained.

"Therefore, due to the incommensurability of our [respective] military potentials, we simply won’t have a choice. The response will be asymmetrical. In order to protect the territorial integrity of our country, ballistic and cruise missiles with special warheads (nuclear arms - TASS) will be used. This is based on our doctrinal military documents and is well-known to everyone. And this is precisely [equivalent to] the proverbial Apocalypse [or End Times depicted in the Biblical Book of Revelation]. The end of everything," Medvedev stressed.

So far, according to him, "all the big European bosses are cynically lying to their citizens" by reiterating the necessity to be ready "for a war with Russia." "And while Russia has repeatedly spoken about the absence of any plans for a conflict with NATO and the EU countries, highly dangerous chatter on the subject continues [nevertheless]," Medvedev stated.

He asserted that its causes are obvious. "It is necessary to distract voters in order to justify multibillion [dollar or euro] spending on Banderovite ‘Ukraine’ that everyone has gotten sick of. Since gigantic sums of money are being spent not on resolving social issues in these countries, but on a war in a dying country, which is alien to taxpayers, with its population scattered all over Europe terrorizing local residents. This is why, every day the leaders of these countries are sermonizing that it is necessary to get ready for a war with Russia and continue to help Ukraine, which means producing more tanks, shells, drones and other weapons," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

He concluded that European leaders "should tell the bitter truth to their voters instead of treating them as brainless idiots." "They should explain to them what will really happen instead of repeating the deceitful mantra about readiness for a war with Russia," Medvedev concluded.