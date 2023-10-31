MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 80 troops in the Vremevka area in the past 24 hours, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russian movement, told TASS.

"Mutual attacks were carried out near Priyutnoye and Urozhainoye in the Vremevka area. All [Ukrainian] attacks were repelled and we now have the initiative even though the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed reinforcements to the area," he said.

"The enemy’s irretrievable losses reached about 80 troops near the two settlements. They also lost at least two armored personnel carriers, about five pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as a self-propelled artillery gun," Rogov added.

The Ukrainian army has been attempting to advance without success since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30 that over 90,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed or wounded since then. Kiev has also lost about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various types. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has been unable to achieve any tangible results. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on October 15 that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive had failed even though Kiev was making preparations for more offensive operations in some areas.