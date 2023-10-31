Russian forces destroy seven Ukrainian army strongholds in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed seven Ukrainian army strongholds in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk reported on Tuesday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center, artillery fire, assault and army aircraft strikes inflicted damage on assault teams of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. In addition, they destroyed seven strongholds and three areas of amassed enemy equipment and manpower," the spokesman said in a video uploaded on the Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The battlegroup’s bombers delivered strikes on two enemy command/observation posts near Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, he added.

"In counter-battery fire, about 25 enemy artillery teams were uncovered and suppressed," the spokesman said.