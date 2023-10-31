Ukrainian forces fire about 60 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, October 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired about 60 munitions at population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"In the Shebekino Urban District, three mortar shells were fired at the Pankov farming community and another three at the Murom village; an artillery shell was fired at the town of Shebekino, seven mortar shells at the Sereda village, two grenades at the Shebekino border checkpoint and two mortar shells at the Balki farming community," he specified. The Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement came under mortar fire, with nine shells fired. No one was hurt but the roof of a private house was damaged and its windows were shattered," the governor added.

The Ukrainian military fired seven artillery shells at the Zhuravlyovka village in the Belgorodsky District on Monday, two artillery shells at the Nekhoteyevka settlement and another three at the Petrovka settlement. Petrovka was also attacked by a kamikaze drone. An explosive device was dropped on the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farming community in the Borisovsky District by a quadcopter on October 30. In the Valuisky District, four shrapnel munitions were dropped on the Novopetrokva village by a drone; seven and eight mortar shells were fired at the Dolgoye and Logachyovka villages respectively.

Two explosive devices were dropped by a drone on the outskirts of the Spodaryushino village in the Graivoronsky District.

The outskirts of the Starolesye village came under artillery fire in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. "No casualties or damage were reported," the governor said.