GENICHESK, October 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three camouflaged Ukrainian army boats and amassed enemy troops in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"Dnepr battlegroup units inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson area, destroying a D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Zelenovka (the Ukrainian army’s casualties: four soldiers were killed and three others were wounded), amassed adversary manpower near Alyoshkinsky Island (casualties: 10 Ukrainian personnel were killed) and three camouflaged boats near Alyoshkinsky Island," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian gun emplacement in the island zone and a temporary deployment site near Kochkarovka in the Kakhovka direction, killing 12 and wounding another five enemy soldiers and damaging two vehicles, he said.