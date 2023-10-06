Russian naval helicopter destroys Ukrainian seaborne drone heading to Crimea

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. A helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation detected and destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne drone heading to Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

At about 10:45 a.m. Moscow time on October 6, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a seaborne drone against facilities on Russian soil, the ministry said.

"During a patrol, a Ka-29 helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation spotted and destroyed in the northwestern part of the Black Sea a seaborne drone of the Ukrainian military heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry reported on October 4 that aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian assault group to infiltrate into Crimea aboard a fast-speed gunboat and three water scooters near Cape Tarkhankut.