Putin’s Valdai speech to be very meaningful, important — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Valdai forum due later on Thursday will be very informative, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"At Valdai we expect President Putin's speech. Every time this is a world-scale event. Everyone is watching it with great attention," Peskov said.

"The international conditions [which are now observed in the world], the international turbulence, the transit period - all this, of course, allows us to expect a very, very informative and important speech by the president," he added.

Peskov said that after his speech Putin would answer questions from the moderator of the discussion present on the podium. It will be the 20th session of the Valdai club, a landmark event in its history.

About the forum

The Valdai forum brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian studies. The 20th meeting of the discussion club is taking place in Sochi on October 2-5. It is attended by 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries in Africa, Eurasia, North and South America.

Putin has traditionally met with Valdai participants since the club was established in 2004 (the first conference was then held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, while the experts’ meeting with Putin was arranged at the Novo-Ogaryovo countryside residence near Moscow). Since 2014, the club's meetings have been held in Sochi. In 2020, the pandemic forced to make some adjustments. The event was held in Moscow. Putin participated by video link. Last year, the club’s meeting was also organized in Moscow.

Putin traditionally has an hours-long discussion with Valdai participants on the most pressing issues of world politics and economics, as well as other topical problems. As the Russian leader himself noted, this conference enjoys well-deserved respect among specialists and the public at large.