Top Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the situation in the South Caucasus at a meeting on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow and Tehran reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing political dialogue at various levels and boosting mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the statement reads.

"The parties exchanged views on key international issues. They also touched upon regional problems, focusing on the situation in the South Caucasus," the ministry said, adding that the two countries’ foreign ministers had also discussed the main issues on the bilateral agenda.