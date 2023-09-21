Russian official warns of false-flag plot involving Western reporters in Kherson

GENICHESK, September 21. /TASS/. German and Spanish TV crews have arrived in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson presumably to shoot false flag footage about "tortured civilians," Acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"It looks like the Kiev regime is preparing a media false flag in Kherson. German and Spanish television crews have arrived in the city. They are going to stage video footage about civilians 'tortured' during [Russia’s] operation to liberate Kherson [in March 2022], and representatives of Ukrainian armed units will closely monitor their work," he wrote on Telegram.

Saldo urged civilians remaining in Kherson to be extremely cautious.