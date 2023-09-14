Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian ship with surface drones in Black Sea thwarted

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops tried to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet Sergey Kotov patrol ship with the use of five unmanned motor boats in the Black Sea was thwarted, the boats were destroyed, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"At about 5:00 a.m. on September 14, Ukraine's armed forces made at attempt to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet Sergey Kotov patrol ship with the use of five unmanned motor boats in the Black Sea. The attack was repelled and five enemy unmanned boats were destroyed from the Russian ship’s onboard weapons," it said.