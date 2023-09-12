Ukrainian government needs war to avoid responsibility for economic woes, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government needs to continue the war because otherwise they will be held responsible for the country’s economic woes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum, or EEF.

"Nobody wants peace in Ukraine, because if the war stops, it will be necessary to answer to the people for the economic and social components. And there is nothing to show," Putin said. "I doubt that after the end of hostilities there would be a leap forward in the process of restoration of the Ukrainian economy. Who will provide the food there?"

He said that when the vision for the country's future - as it is stated by the Ukrainian authorities - "is that they should be members of some organizations, such as NATO or the European Union," it shows that the leaders "are for a vision of the future that’s related not only to interaction with someone, but a vision of the future that’s related to their complete dependence on someone in the area of defense, <...> economy."

"Our future depends on us," Putin said, suggesting Russia’s vision of its future is unlike Ukraine’s.