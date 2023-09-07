Common BRICS currency possible in future — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Creating a common currency of the BRICS group of nations is possible in the future, because its members are likely to make this decision at some point, the head of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview to TV BRICS.

"A common currency is something which is quite possible in the future, but the path will be neither quick nor easy. However, I’m convinced that we will eventually arrive at this [decision]," he said.

On August 22-24, the 15th BRICS summit chaired by South Africa was held in Johannesburg. The participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join the group as of January 1, 2024.

Moreover, the summit tasked financial agencies of member countries with drafting initiatives related to wider use of national currencies and common payment tools by the next summit in 2024.