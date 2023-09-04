Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers, through the effort of drone crews, have wiped out advancing Ukrainian troops using large-caliber machine guns, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"Drone aviation units and a unit of Airborne Forces have detected several Ukrainian infantry groups moving toward the positions of our units. After letting the adversary advance to a certain point and get out of the woods into the open, the paratroopers wiped out the advancing enemy infantry with massive fire from large-caliber machine guns," the defense agency said.

Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons. The paratroopers also destroyed Ukrainian strike drones using a Verba multiple rocket launcher.