Kremlin says will announce date of Erdogan’s arrival in Russia soon

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow will soon make an official announcement about exactly when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It (a Putin-Erdogan meeting - TASS) will take place in Russia soon. And we will make an official announcement literally in the next few days," Peskov said, when asked about when the two leaders are expected to meet.

Earlier, various sources gave various dates for Erdogan’s arrival in Russia. Bloomberg said, citing officials, that the Turkish president could go to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 8. A diplomat in Turkey told TASS that the planned meeting would take place in Sochi, possibly on September 4.

Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would meet soon, without disclosing the exact date of the meeting.