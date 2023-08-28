Putin discusses upcoming G20 summit with Indian PM — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The upcoming Group of Twenty summit due to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 was among the topics that were discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their telephone call, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views ahead of the upcoming Group of Twenty summit in New Delhi," it said.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin will not go to India to take part in the G20 summit. When asked whether the Russian leader will take part in the summit via a video link, the Kremlin spokesman said that the format of Putin’s participation will be specified later.

India has held the G20 Presidency since December 1, 2022. The summit will be held live in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The leaders of the G20 nations and heads of several more countries have been invited. According to Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, New Delhi hopes that the summit will be attended by every country.