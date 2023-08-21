Vnukovo, Domodedovo Airports operate in normal mode

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Vnukovo and Domodedovo Airports have resumed normal operation from 8:30 a.m. Moscow time after the introduction of temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft, the press services of the airports told TASS.

"From 8:30 a.m., Vnukovo International Airport has been operating in a normal mode," the press service said.

"By decision of the State Corporation of Air Traffic Control, in order to ensure additional flight safety measures, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport from 6:26 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. At the moment, Domodedovo Airport is operating in normal mode," the press service said.

Earlier, the press service of Kazan Airport also told TASS about the introduction of restrictions at the capital's Sheremetyevo airport. Kazan Airport welcomed four redirected flights: from Orsk, Chelyabinsk and two flights from Yekaterinburg.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the repulsion of two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow Region: one drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and fell in the Moscow Region’s Ruza District, while the second UAV was shot down over the territory of the Moscow Region’s Istra District.