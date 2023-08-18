Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out camouflaged Ukrainian army sites

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft wiped out camouflaged Ukrainian army sites and military hardware in missile strikes over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The crews of Su-25 attack planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered missile strikes against the Ukrainian army’s military sites and hardware, destroying camouflaged field fortifications and armor," the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes, it specified.

"After employing air-launched weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to their airfield," it said.

After the Su-25 planes returned to their airfield, the ground personnel provided maintenance for the aircraft and prepared them for a new sortie, it said.