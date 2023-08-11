Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone wipes out US-made M777 howitzer in DPR

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. A Russian Lancet loitering munition destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Friday.

"Lancet loitering munitions destroyed a [Polish-made] Krab self-propelled artillery system in Seversk, a [US-manufactured] M777 howitzer in Minkovka and a radar station in Kramatorsk," the spokesman said.

Su-34 fighter-bombers of Russia’s southern battlegroup delivered strikes by guided munitions against temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s 54th separate mechanized brigade near the settlement of Serebryanka and 28th separate mechanized brigade near Ivanovskoye, he specified.

"The aircraft also destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 5th separate assault brigade in Dyleyevka," the spokesman said.

The Russian battlegroup’s Su-25 attack aircraft hammered amassed enemy troops in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artyomovsk and Maryinka directions, Astafyev said.

"A missile unit struck a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 80th air assault brigade in Kramatorsk," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery squads of the southern battlegroup wiped out four enemy pickup trucks near the settlement of Spornoye and one pickup truck near the community of Grigorovka, he said.

"In counterbattery fire, two D-20 howitzers, an M777 gun, a Bukovel radar station and two 120mm mortars were eliminated near Kleshcheyevka. Also, mortar squads with mortars were destroyed near Avdeyevka and Novomikhailovka," the spokesman said.