MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia is strong enough to achieve all of the goals of its special military operation despite facing an almost direct confrontation with all of NATO, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He drew parallels between the current conflict and the developments that took place in South Ossetia in August 2008.

"The entire NATO system is almost openly fighting against us. We are strong enough to achieve all of the goals of the special military operation. Just like in August 2008, our enemies will be vanquished and Russia will secure peace on its own terms. Victory will be ours!" said Medvedev, who served as president of Russia in 2008-2012.

On August 8, 2008, Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship, and its peacekeeping contingent, which had been stationed in the region since 1992. In a five-day armed conflict, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region of Georgia.